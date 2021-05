Vista panorámica tomada por el rover Curiosity en Marte

Spin me right round! I took this 360º panorama with my Mastcam atop “Mont Mercou,” a rock formation overlooking Gale Crater. It's made from 132 images of the terrain (rather than my hardware or the sky). Enjoy the view on desktop or via the @YouTube app: https://t.co/NLIyNVYDlp pic.twitter.com/DEsNnUBZ8I