Billboard Music Awards 2021: La fiesta está por comenzar
Por: Redacción Cultura Publicado 23-05-21
Los premios reconocen el trabajo de los artistas de la música en 51 categorías.
La industria musical celebra esta noche la gala de los Billboard Music Awards. En esta ocasión el programa será conducido por Nick Jonas. La transmisión se generará desde el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles, a las 18:00 horas (hora de Guatemala) y podrá verse a través de TNT en América Latina.
Artistas como Karol G, Bad Bunny, BTS, Alicia Keys, Pink, H.E.R, Twenty One Pilots y Glass Animals dirán presente en el escenario.
Los grupos con más nominaciones son: The Weeknd con 16, DaBaby con 11, Pop Smoke con 10, Gabby Barrett con nueve y Morgan Wallen en seis categorías. Otros nominados son Bad Bunny, Juice WRLD, Justin Bieber, Dúa LIpa y Drake.
Y los nominados son:
Mejor artista
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Mejor artista nuevo
Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
Mejor artista masculino
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Mejor artista femenino
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift
Mejor dúo o banda
AC/DC
AJR
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
Artista Top Billboard 200
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Artista Top hot 100
DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Mejor artista de canciones por streaming
DaBaby
Drake
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Mejor artista en venta de canciones
Justin Bieber
BTS
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd
Mejor artista de radio
Justin Bieber
Lewis Capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
The Weeknd
Mejor artista en redes sociales
BLACKPINK
BTS
Ariana Grande
SB19
Seventeen
Mejor artista R&B
Jhené Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat
The Weeknd
Mejor artista de R&B masculino
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Mejor artista de R&B femenino
Jhené Aiko
Doja Cat
SZA
Mejor artista rap
DaBaby
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Mejor artista rap masculino
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Mejor artista rap femenino
Cardi B
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
Mejor artista country
Gabby Barrett
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Mejor artista country masculino
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Mejor artista country femenina
Gabby Barrett
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Mejor dúo o grupo country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Mejor artista rock
AC/DC
AJR
Five Finger Death Punch
Machine Gun Kelly
twenty one pilots
Mejor artista latino
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Mejor artista latino masculino
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Mejor artista latino femenino
Becky G
Karol G
Rosalía
Mejor dúo o grupo latino
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Eslabón Armado
Los Dos Carnales
Mejor artista dance/electónico
The Chainsmokers
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Surf Mesa
Mejor artista cristiano
Casting Crowns
Elevation Worship
for KING & COUNTRY
Carrie Underwood
Zach Williams
Mejor artista gospel
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Maverick City Music
Kanye West
Mejor álbum de Billboard 200
Juice WRLD – Legends Never Die
Lil Baby – My Turn
Pop Smoke – Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Taylor Swift – Folklore
The Weeknd – After Hours
Mejor álbum R&B
Jhené Aiko – Chilombo
Chris Brown y Young Thug – Slime & B
Doja Cat – Hot Pink
Kehlani – It Was Good Until It Wasn’t
The Weeknd – After Hours
Mejor álbum rap
DaBaby – BLAME IT ON BABY
Juice WRLD – Legends Never Die
Lil Baby – My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert –Eternal Atake
Pop Smoke – Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Mejor álbum country
Gabby Barrett – Goldmine
Sam Hunt – SOUTHSIDE
Chris Stapleton – Starting Over
Carrie Underwood – My Gift
Morgan Wallen – Dangerous: The Double Album
Mejor álbum rock
AC/DC – Power Up
Miley Cyrus – Plastic Hearts
Glass Animals – Dreamland
Machine Gun Kelly – Tickets to My Downfall
Bruce Springsteen – Letter to You
Mejor álbum latino
Anuel AA – Emmanuel
Bad Bunny – El Último Tour Del Mundo
Bad Bunny – Las que no iban a salir
Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG
J Balvin – Colores
Mejor álbum dance/electrónica
DJ Snake – Carte Blanche
Gryffin – Gravity
Kygo – Golden Hour
Lady Gaga – Chromatica
Kylie Minogue – Disco
Mejor álbum cristiano
Bethel Music – Peace
Elevation Worship – Grave Into Gardens
Carrie Underwood – My Gift
We The Kingdom –Holy Water
Zach Williams – Rescue Story
Mejor álbum gospel
Koryn Hawthorne – I AM
Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Royalty: Live at the Ryman
Maverick City Music – Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1
Maverick City Music – Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2
Kierra Sheard – Kierra
Mejor canción del Hot 100
24kGoldn ft. iann dior – Mood
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth – I Hope
Chris Brown y Young Thug – Go Crazy
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – ROCKSTAR
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
Mejor canción streaming
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – WAP
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – ROCKSTAR
Future ft. Drake – Life Is Good
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, y Lil Wayne – WHATS POPPIN
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
Mejor canción en ventas
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth – I Hope
BTS – Dynamite
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – WAP
Megan Thee Stallion – Savage
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
Mejor canción de radio
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth – I Hope
Chris Brown y Young Thug – Go Crazy
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
Harry Styles – Adore You
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
Mejor colaboración
24kGoldn ft. iann dior – Mood
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth – I Hope
Chris Brown y Young Thug – Go Crazy
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – ROCKSTAR
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez y Lil Wayne – WHATS POPPIN
Mejor canción R&B
Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. – “B.S.”
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”
Chris Brown y Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat – “Say So”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
Mejor canción rap
24kGoldn ft. iann dior – Mood
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – WAP
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – ROCKSTAR
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez y Lil Wayne – WHATS POPPIN
Megan Thee Stallion – Savage
Mejor canción country
Jason Aldean – Got What I Got
Gabby Barrett – I Hope
Lee Brice – One of Them Girls
Morgan Wallen – Chasin’ You
Morgan Wallen – More Than My Hometown
Mejor canción rock
AJR – Bang!
All Time Low ft. blackbear – Monsters
Glass Animals – Heat Waves
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – my ex’s best friend
twenty one pilots – Level of Concern
Mejor canción latina
Bad Bunny – Yo Perreo Sola
Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez – Dákiti
Black Eyed Peas y J Balvin – RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)
Maluma y The Weeknd – Hawái
Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers – Caramelo
Mejor canción dance/electrónica
Lady Gaga – Stupid Love
Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande – Rain on Me
SAINt JHN – Roses (Imanbek Remix)
Surf Mesa ft. Emilee – ily (i love you baby)
Topic y A7S – Breaking Me
Mejor canción cristiana
Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake – Graves Into Gardens
for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin y Tori Kelly – TOGETHER
Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes y Elevation Worship – The Blessing (Live)
Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson – Famous For (I Believe)
Zach Williams y Dolly Parton – There Was Jesus
Mejor canción gospel
Koryn Hawthorne – Speak To Me
Jonathan McReynolds y Mali Music – Movin’ On
Marvin Sapp – Thank You For It All
Tye Tribbett – We Gon’ Be Alright
Kanye West ft. Travis Scott – Wash Us In The Blood
