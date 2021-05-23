[theme-my-login default_action="register" show_links="0"]

Billboard Music Awards 2021: La fiesta está por comenzar

Por: Redacción Cultura Publicado 23-05-21

Los premios reconocen el trabajo de los artistas de la música en 51 categorías.

foto-articulo-Música

La industria musical celebra esta noche la gala de los Billboard Music Awards. En esta ocasión el programa será conducido por Nick Jonas. La transmisión se generará desde el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles, a las 18:00 horas (hora de Guatemala) y podrá verse a través de TNT en América Latina.

Artistas como Karol G, Bad Bunny, BTS, Alicia Keys, Pink, H.E.R, Twenty One Pilots y Glass Animals dirán presente en el escenario.

Los grupos con más nominaciones son: The Weeknd con 16, DaBaby con 11, Pop Smoke con 10, Gabby Barrett con nueve y Morgan Wallen en seis categorías. Otros nominados son Bad Bunny, Juice WRLD, Justin Bieber, Dúa LIpa y Drake.

Y los nominados son:

Mejor artista

  • Drake
  • Juice WRLD
  • Pop Smoke
  • Taylor Swift
  • The Weeknd

Mejor artista nuevo

  • Gabby Barrett
  • Doja Cat
  • Jack Harlow
  • Pop Smoke
  • Rod Wave

Mejor artista masculino

  • Drake
  • Juice WRLD
  • Lil Baby
  • Pop Smoke
  • The Weeknd

Mejor artista femenino

  • Billie Eilish
  • Ariana Grande
  • Dua Lipa
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Taylor Swift

Mejor dúo o banda

  • AC/DC
  • AJR
  • BTS
  • Dan + Shay
  • Maroon 5

Artista Top Billboard 200

  • Drake
  • Juice WRLD
  • Pop Smoke
  • Post Malone
  • Taylor Swift

Artista Top hot 100

  • DaBaby
  • Drake
  • Dua Lipa
  • Pop Smoke
  • The Weeknd

Mejor artista de canciones por streaming

  • DaBaby
  • Drake
  • Lil Baby
  • Pop Smoke
  • The Weeknd

Mejor artista en venta de canciones

  • Justin Bieber
  • BTS
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Morgan Wallen
  • The Weeknd

Mejor artista de radio

  • Justin Bieber
  • Lewis Capaldi
  • Dua Lipa
  • Harry Styles
  • The Weeknd

Mejor artista en redes sociales

  • BLACKPINK
  • BTS
  • Ariana Grande
  • SB19
  • Seventeen

Mejor artista R&B

  • Jhené Aiko
  • Justin Bieber
  • Chris Brown
  • Doja Cat
  • The Weeknd

Mejor artista de R&B masculino

  • Justin Bieber
  • Chris Brown
  • The Weeknd

Mejor artista de R&B femenino

  • Jhené Aiko
  • Doja Cat
  • SZA

Mejor artista rap

  • DaBaby
  • Drake
  • Juice WRLD
  • Lil Baby
  • Pop Smoke

Mejor artista rap masculino

  • Juice WRLD
  • Lil Baby
  • Pop Smoke

Mejor artista rap femenino

  • Cardi B
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Saweetie

Mejor artista country

  • Gabby Barrett
  • Kane Brown
  • Luke Combs
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen

Mejor artista country masculino

  • Luke Combs
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen

Mejor artista country femenina

  • Gabby Barrett
  • Maren Morris
  • Carrie Underwood

Mejor dúo o grupo country

  • Dan + Shay
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Maddie & Tae

Mejor artista rock

  • AC/DC
  • AJR
  • Five Finger Death Punch
  • Machine Gun Kelly
  • twenty one pilots

Mejor artista latino

  • Anuel AA
  • Bad Bunny
  • J Balvin
  • Maluma
  • Ozuna

Mejor artista latino masculino

  • Bad Bunny
  • J Balvin
  • Ozuna

Mejor artista latino femenino

  • Becky G
  • Karol G
  • Rosalía

Mejor dúo o grupo latino

  • Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
  • Eslabón Armado
  • Los Dos Carnales

Mejor artista dance/electónico

  • The Chainsmokers
  • Kygo
  • Lady Gaga
  • Marshmello
  • Surf Mesa

Mejor artista cristiano

  • Casting Crowns
  • Elevation Worship
  • for KING & COUNTRY
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Zach Williams

Mejor artista gospel

  • Kirk Franklin
  • Koryn Hawthorne
  • Tasha Cobbs Leonard
  • Maverick City Music
  • Kanye West

Mejor álbum de Billboard 200

  • Juice WRLD – Legends Never Die
  • Lil Baby – My Turn
  • Pop Smoke – Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
  • Taylor Swift – Folklore
  • The Weeknd – After Hours

Mejor álbum R&B

  • Jhené Aiko – Chilombo
  • Chris Brown y Young Thug – Slime & B
  • Doja Cat – Hot Pink
  • Kehlani – It Was Good Until It Wasn’t
  • The Weeknd – After Hours

Mejor álbum rap

  • DaBaby – BLAME IT ON BABY
  • Juice WRLD – Legends Never Die
  • Lil Baby – My Turn
  • Lil Uzi Vert –Eternal Atake
  • Pop Smoke – Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Mejor álbum country

  • Gabby Barrett – Goldmine
  • Sam Hunt – SOUTHSIDE
  • Chris Stapleton – Starting Over
  • Carrie Underwood – My Gift
  • Morgan Wallen – Dangerous: The Double Album

Mejor álbum rock

  • AC/DC – Power Up
  • Miley Cyrus – Plastic Hearts
  • Glass Animals – Dreamland
  • Machine Gun Kelly – Tickets to My Downfall
  • Bruce Springsteen – Letter to You

Mejor álbum latino

  • Anuel AA – Emmanuel
  • Bad Bunny – El Último Tour Del Mundo
  • Bad Bunny – Las que no iban a salir
  • Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG
  • J Balvin – Colores

Mejor álbum dance/electrónica

  • DJ Snake – Carte Blanche
  • Gryffin – Gravity
  • Kygo – Golden Hour
  • Lady Gaga – Chromatica
  • Kylie Minogue – Disco

Mejor álbum cristiano

  • Bethel Music – Peace
  • Elevation Worship – Grave Into Gardens
  • Carrie Underwood – My Gift
  • We The Kingdom –Holy Water
  • Zach Williams – Rescue Story

Mejor álbum gospel

  • Koryn Hawthorne – I AM
  • Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Royalty: Live at the Ryman
  • Maverick City Music – Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1
  • Maverick City Music – Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2
  • Kierra Sheard – Kierra

Mejor canción del Hot 100

  • 24kGoldn ft. iann dior – Mood
  • Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth – I Hope
  • Chris Brown y Young Thug – Go Crazy
  • DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – ROCKSTAR
  • The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Mejor canción streaming

  • Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – WAP
  • DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – ROCKSTAR
  • Future ft. Drake – Life Is Good
  • Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, y Lil Wayne – WHATS POPPIN
  • The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Mejor canción en ventas

  • Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth – I Hope
  • BTS – Dynamite
  • Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – WAP
  • Megan Thee Stallion – Savage
  • The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Mejor canción de radio

  • Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth – I Hope
  • Chris Brown y Young Thug – Go Crazy
  • Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
  • Harry Styles – Adore You
  • The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Mejor colaboración

  • 24kGoldn ft. iann dior – Mood
  • Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth – I Hope
  • Chris Brown y Young Thug – Go Crazy
  • DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – ROCKSTAR
  • Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez y Lil Wayne – WHATS POPPIN

Mejor canción R&B

  • Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. – “B.S.”
  • Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”
  • Chris Brown y Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
  • Doja Cat – “Say So”
  • The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Mejor canción rap

  • 24kGoldn ft. iann dior – Mood
  • Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – WAP
  • DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – ROCKSTAR
  • Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez y Lil Wayne – WHATS POPPIN
  • Megan Thee Stallion – Savage

Mejor canción country

  • Jason Aldean – Got What I Got
  • Gabby Barrett – I Hope
  • Lee Brice – One of Them Girls
  • Morgan Wallen – Chasin’ You
  • Morgan Wallen – More Than My Hometown

Mejor canción rock

  • AJR – Bang!
  • All Time Low ft. blackbear – Monsters
  • Glass Animals – Heat Waves
  • Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – my ex’s best friend
  • twenty one pilots – Level of Concern

Mejor canción latina

  • Bad Bunny – Yo Perreo Sola
  • Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez – Dákiti
  • Black Eyed Peas y J Balvin – RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)
  • Maluma y The Weeknd – Hawái
  • Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers – Caramelo

Mejor canción dance/electrónica

  • Lady Gaga – Stupid Love
  • Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande – Rain on Me
  • SAINt JHN – Roses (Imanbek Remix)
  • Surf Mesa ft. Emilee – ily (i love you baby)
  • Topic y A7S – Breaking Me

Mejor canción cristiana

  • Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake – Graves Into Gardens
  • for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin y Tori Kelly – TOGETHER
  • Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes y Elevation Worship – The Blessing (Live)
  • Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson – Famous For (I Believe)
  • Zach Williams y Dolly Parton – There Was Jesus

Mejor canción gospel

  • Koryn Hawthorne – Speak To Me
  • Jonathan McReynolds y Mali Music – Movin’ On
  • Marvin Sapp – Thank You For It All
  • Tye Tribbett – We Gon’ Be Alright
  • Kanye West ft. Travis Scott – Wash Us In The Blood

